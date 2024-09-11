Denied ticket, J&K BJP vice president files papers as Independent from Udhampur

Amid a swarm of people, the vice president of Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Pawan Khajuria, on Wednesday filed his nomination papers as an Independent candidate from Udhampur east constituency, a move that may upset BJP’s applecart. BJP J&K unit vice-president Pawan Khajuria. (HT File)

The saffron party has been rattled by open revolt by local leaders, who were angry over party mandate to “parachuted and non-deserving candidates”.

Addressing a big rally of his supporters at Udhampur before filing his nomination papers, Khajuria said, “Honouring your (supporters) words, I have moved forward. None can blame me of any wrongdoing. I have an unblemished public life.”

“I have the blessings of the people. Today, all of you have asked me to file my nomination and I bow before you and humbly accept your decision,” he said.

To strike an emotional chord in the highly surcharged atmosphere, Khajuria sought ₹100 each and blessings from those present at the rally. On his way to file nomination papers, JCBs containing flowers in their buckers, lined up on either side of the road, showered flowers on Khajuria.

He was considered front-runner for the party mandate from Udhampur east but the party decided in favour of former Ramnagar MLA RS Pathania.

In 2014 assembly elections when Modi wave was at its peak, the BJP had given its mandate to Khajuria from Udhampur assembly constituency, a decision which didn’t go well with another strong contender Pawan Gupta, who contested as an Independent and won. Gupta had won the seat defeating Balwant Singh Mankotia, who was with Panthers Party then.Gupta later rejoined the BJP.

However, despite Modi wave, Khajuria had finished third on Udhampur seat. Pathania, had won 2014 assembly elections from Ramnagar seat on the BJP mandate defeating Harsh Dev Singh of the Panthers Party.

Ten years later, the BJP has given mandate to Pathania from Udhampur east, which has not gone down well with Khajuria, who has now filed his nomination papers as an independent.

“Given the surging sympathy wave with Khajuria, it appears that he may upset BJP’s plans in Udhampur East. Today’s rally had a big gathering of youth, men and women, Gujjars, Dogras and people from other walks of life,” said a local Dinesh Gupta.

BJP veteran leader Chander Mohan Sharma has already filed his nomination as Independent candidate from Jammu east constituency on Tuesday.

Post delimitation exercise, Udhampur district has four assembly constituencies, viz, Udhampur east, Udhamur west, Ramnagar and Chenani.

Meanwhile, among others former Congress minister and party’s working president Raman Bhalla filed his nomination papers from RS Pura-Jammu South, former BJP MLC Vikram Randhawa filed his nomination from Bahu and former Congress minister Yogesh Sawhney filed his nomination papers from Jammu east for third and final phase of assembly polls on October 1.

The polls—the first in 10 years—will be held in three phases with the first phase of polling on September 18, followed by September 25 and October 1.