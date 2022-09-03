‘Depressed’ owner of Ludhiana’s iconic Society Cinema ‘shoots self dead’
Owner of Ludhiana’s iconic Society Cinema allegedly ended his life by shooting himself in his head at his house in Panchsheel colony at Barewal road, minutes after talking to his son
The owner of Ludhiana’s iconic Society Cinema allegedly ended his life by shooting himself in his head at his house in Panchsheel colony at Barewal road, minutes after talking to his son. According to the police, the man was mentally disturbed over a prolonged liver ailment and he was under mental depression.
The deceased, Tajeshwar Singh Malhotra, alias Raja, was a known figure in the city. Apart from the cinema and machine tools business, the family owns three schools also.
Minutes before ending his life Malhotra had a telephonic conversation with his son, who is settled abroad.
According to the family, Tajeshwar was upset due to his liver disease for the past some time. On Thursday night, after talking to his son, he went to the washroom, where he shot himself with his licenced weapon. He was rushed to the hospital, but the doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Inspector Satvir Singh, SHO at Sarabha Nagar police station, said the body has been kept in the mortuary and the autopsy would be conducted on Saturday. The prima facie indicates it to be a suicide. The police have not recovered any suicide note.
Malhotra along with his family used to live in the Kothi Megh Singh area in the old city. Later, they shifted to Panchsheel Colony.
The cinema, near Lakkar Bridge near the Clock Tower, was razed and a shopping mall is being constructed on the land.
