5 Mohali housing societies get notices over draining rain water onto roads

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Aug 25, 2023 01:43 PM IST

Dera Bassi sub-divisional magistrate Himanshu Gupta apprised the DC that five notices have been issued to housing societies and projects for causing traffic hinderance by allegedly draining out the water on the main roads

Deputy commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain on Thursday held a meeting National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and district officials regarding the traffic chaos in various parts of the district.

Mohali deputy commissioner also directed the sub-divisional magistrates concerned to take strict action against developers who pump rainwater onto main roads. (iStock)
Dera Bassi sub-divisional magistrate Himanshu Gupta apprised the DC that five notices have been issued to housing societies and projects for causing traffic hinderance by allegedly draining out the water on the main road after getting complaints from NHAI.

The DC also issued directions to the sub-divisional magistrates concerned to take strict action against such developers. Jain asked NHAI authorities to streamline the traffic on Zirakpur national highway and install permanent pumps at the spots such as Palm resorts/MCD to drain out rain water.

She urged the NHAI to maintain the highways towards Chandigarh, Ambala and Patiala so that no traffic congestions occur. The DC reviewed the ongoing works of NHAI.

Additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Viraj S Tidke, ADC Damanjit Singh Mann, ADC Geetika Singh, NHAI project director Pardeep Atri, district revenue officer Gurjinder Singh Benipal and SDMs Himanshu Gupta (Dera Bassi) and Ravinder Singh (Kharar) were also present at the meeting.

