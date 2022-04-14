Dera Bassi: 27-year-old woman constable commits suicide

A 27-year-old Punjab Police woman constable was found hanging at her house in Haripur Hindua in Dera Bassi on Tuesday evening. Police said the deceased, who was posted at the Punjab DGP office in Chandigarh, left no suicide note. She lived with her mother and was found hanging by her married sister, who was visiting them on Tuesday. The body was handed over to the family members after an autopsy. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

3 held with illicit liquor in Panchkula

Police recovered 192 bottles of illicit liquor from three youths on Tuesday night. The accused, identified as Devender, Lalit and Virender Singh, all residents of Morni, were arrested from a checkpost in Sector 7, Panchkula. Police stated that based on a tip-off, they set up a checkpost near Suraj Cinema. At around 8.30 pm, they stopped the trio’s car and recovered the liquor for which they could not produce a licence. A case has been registered under Excise Act.

Swedish delegation visits CRIKC, PU

A Swedish delegation visited the Chandigarh Region Innovation and Knowledge Cluster (CRIKC), Panjab University, on Wednesday. The Swedish delegation expressed interest in engaging actively with the CRIKC and mapping various initiatives with India.

CTU organised nukkad natak on new ITS in buses

The Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) organised a nukkad natak (street play) on Wednesday to raise awareness on the newly-introduced intelligent transport system (ITS) in buses. People were made aware of the various facilities provided under ITS project like panic buttons and cameras in buses.

UT’s govt schools reopen

City’s government schools reopened for the new academic session on Wednesday. This was the first time in two years that schools kicked off the new session in completely offline mode since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in March 2020. However, most schools recorded low turnout in view of the holidays from Thursday. More students are expected to attend school from Monday. Private schools have already reopened in complete offline mode from first week of April.

4 held for stealing underground cables

With the arrest of four men, the Chandigarh Police have busted a gang involved in stealing underground BSNL wires. The accused have been identified as Vijay Kumar, Ashok Kumar, Ravinder, and Sanjeev Kumar, all residents of Mohali, Punjab. Police said that Ravinder is the kingpin of the gang and Ashok used to buy the stolen copper wires from them.