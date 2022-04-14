Dera Bassi: 27-year-old woman constable commits suicide
A 27-year-old Punjab Police woman constable was found hanging at her house in Haripur Hindua in Dera Bassi on Tuesday evening. Police said the deceased, who was posted at the Punjab DGP office in Chandigarh, left no suicide note. She lived with her mother and was found hanging by her married sister, who was visiting them on Tuesday. The body was handed over to the family members after an autopsy. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.
MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS
3 held with illicit liquor in Panchkula
Police recovered 192 bottles of illicit liquor from three youths on Tuesday night. The accused, identified as Devender, Lalit and Virender Singh, all residents of Morni, were arrested from a checkpost in Sector 7, Panchkula. Police stated that based on a tip-off, they set up a checkpost near Suraj Cinema. At around 8.30 pm, they stopped the trio’s car and recovered the liquor for which they could not produce a licence. A case has been registered under Excise Act.
Swedish delegation visits CRIKC, PU
A Swedish delegation visited the Chandigarh Region Innovation and Knowledge Cluster (CRIKC), Panjab University, on Wednesday. The Swedish delegation expressed interest in engaging actively with the CRIKC and mapping various initiatives with India.
CTU organised nukkad natak on new ITS in buses
The Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) organised a nukkad natak (street play) on Wednesday to raise awareness on the newly-introduced intelligent transport system (ITS) in buses. People were made aware of the various facilities provided under ITS project like panic buttons and cameras in buses.
UT’s govt schools reopen
City’s government schools reopened for the new academic session on Wednesday. This was the first time in two years that schools kicked off the new session in completely offline mode since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in March 2020. However, most schools recorded low turnout in view of the holidays from Thursday. More students are expected to attend school from Monday. Private schools have already reopened in complete offline mode from first week of April.
4 held for stealing underground cables
With the arrest of four men, the Chandigarh Police have busted a gang involved in stealing underground BSNL wires. The accused have been identified as Vijay Kumar, Ashok Kumar, Ravinder, and Sanjeev Kumar, all residents of Mohali, Punjab. Police said that Ravinder is the kingpin of the gang and Ashok used to buy the stolen copper wires from them.
-
Four killed in two road mishaps in Chamba, Kangra
Four people were killed and four injured in two separate road accidents in Chamba and Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh in the wee hours of Wednesday. Two members of a family were killed and two seriously injured when their car skidded and fell into a gorge at Tunnuhatti in Dalhousie sub division of Chamba district early on Wednesday. The accident took place 23 km from Dalhousie town on the Chamba-Pathankot highway.
-
12 lady cops to patrol 25 educational institutes in Mohali
Mohali senior superintendent of police Vivek Sheel Soni on Wednesday flagged off 10 motorcycles and six scooters at District Administrative Complex in Sector 76 which will be used by police for patrolling. Speaking on the occasion, Soni said that 12 lady police personnel will use the scooters to patrol 25 important schools, colleges, and educational institutions, so that they can prevent incidents of eve-teasing and provide a safe environment to students.
-
Mild intensity quake jolts Dharamshala in Himachal
A mild intensity quake was recorded in Dharamshala town of Kangra district early on Wednesday. The quake, measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale, struck at 4.58am. The epicentre was 19km deep near Chamunda Devi temple, 10km south-southeast of Dharamshala town. No loss of life or damage to property was reported. A tremor of 2.6-magnitude had jolted Mandi district on March 23, followed by another measuring 3 on the Richter scale in Kangra on March 24.
-
Chandigarh: 4-day masters badminton tournament to begin today
Shuttlers Badminton Club under the aegis of Chandigarh Badminton Association will be hosting the four-day Masters All India Badminton Tournament from Thursday at Sector 38 Sports Complex. “The response has been overwhelming, with more than 1,000 entries and 500 players including ex- Olympians and international players set to take part,” said secretary of Chandigarh Badminton Association, Surinder Mahajan.
-
From parlour to animal husbandry, government loans enabling Haryana women become self-sufficient
Having lost Devi's husband Pawan Kumar in 2018, 45-year-old a mother of two daughters, Shimla Devi, was left with no other option but to start working as a labourer in her native Tandwal village. To improve her living conditions, Devi later started making mats at the village with the help of a ₹20,000 loan from a self-help group under Haryana State Rural Livelihoods Mission, Aarti Samuh.
