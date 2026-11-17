Radha Soami Satsang Beas head Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon called on Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini at his official residence here on Monday, said an official spokesperson. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and his wife Suman honour the head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas, Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon, with a memento at his official residence, Sant Kabir Kutir, in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT Photo)

Saini, along with his wife Suman Saini, welcomed Dhillon at Sant Kabir Kutir.

It is learnt that it was a courtesy call as the Dera Beas head was in Chandigarh. However, the meeting assumes significance in view of the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab early next year. It also comes in the backdrop of a series of interactions between Saini and the spiritual head of the Dera Beas that has a large following in Punjab as well as in Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

.