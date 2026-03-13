‘Derogatory’ remarks: Harsimrat moves NCW, seeks FIR against Punjab CM Mann

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP from Bathinda Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday appealed to the National Commission for Women (NCW) to take cognisance of the alleged derogatory remarks made by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann against women and direction for registration of an FIR against him. Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal at the Parliament premises during the ongoing budget session, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)

In a representation to commission chairperson Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, Harsimrat said the CM, while addressing students at the Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, Mann reportedly shared an anecdote from his college days referring to a female classmate using terms that Harsimrat described as “derogatory, sexist and objectifying”.

Harsimrat said the manner in which the anecdotes were recounted during the function held to mark the International Women’s Day before the academic community trivialised the dignity of women and appeared to glorify hooliganism, eve-teasing and objectification of women.

The Bathinda MP said this was a fit case for registration of a case of sexual harassment (Section 74), insulting the modesty of a woman (Section 79) and addressing acts intended to outrage the modesty of a woman (Section 75) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

She said such acts also ran contrary to constitutional guarantees provided under Articles 14, 15 and 21 of the constitution which ensured equality before law, prohibited discrimination on the basis of sex and safeguard the dignity and personal liberty of every citizen of the country.