Despite corruption allegations, Kiru hydropower project work on course

Amid allegations by former governor Satyapal Malik of offered ₹300 crore to clear a file pertaining to 624 Mega Watt Kiru hydroelectric project over Chenab River in Kishtwar, the work on it has been moving according to the timeline, officials said. On Thursday, CBI raided premises linked to former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik. (HT FIle)

“The construction work is on at project. It is being developed by Chenab Valley Power Projects (CVPPPL), a joint venture between National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) with 51% stake and Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation (JKSPDC) with 49% stake,” a senior official said.

“The foundation stone was laid in 2019 and the work picked up momentum in 2020,” he added.

The project is being built near the villages of Patharnakki and Kiru, around 42km from Kishtwar. Recently, the Kishtwar district administration carpeted the approach roads to the dam site and constructed culverts to check frequent road accidents in the area.

“The CBI probe into charges of corruption is a different issue altogether and has not impacted the project. It is moving as per timeline and its deadline is 2025-end,” the official added.

JKSPDC managing director Pankaj Magotra said, “The work is on . CVPPPL has allotted the tender to Patel Engineering Limited and they are on course.”

He said that the revised cost of the project was over ₹5,300 crores. The project will include the construction of a 135 metre high concrete gravity dam near Kiru.

The powerhouse will be located on the left bank of the river. The powerhouse cavern will be 182 metre long, 23.6 metre wide and 51.2 metre high. It will include four vertical francis turbines, each with a power generating capacity of 156MW, with a rated head of 117.98m.

A 137 metre long, 17 metre wide and 15 metre high transformer-cum-draft tube gate cavern will also be built as part of the powerhouse complex.