Despite hiring contractor, Mohali fails to curb stray cattle menace
Despite hiring a contractor to catch stray cattle, the menace continues to persist in Mohali, leading to traffic chaos and even accidents in some cases.
The contractor, hired in September last year, is paid ₹1,500 for every animal caught. While councillors allege that the contractor has failed to deliver, the latter states that he is helpless as the MC-run gaushala is packed to capacity.
MC has one gaushala in Industrial Area, Phase 1, with a capacity of 700 animals. Four years ago, there was a proposal to create a new cattle pound, but so far nothing has been done.
The contractor, Sajan Yadav, said, “As the MC gaushala is running short of space, only limited number of animals can be caught. Also, it is difficult to catch milch animals from areas such as Sector 68, as they run and enter Kumbra village.”
Municipal commissioner Kamal Kumar Garg said, “We have written to the police several times to register cases against owners of cattle found roaming on the road, but so far no such action has been taken. We will take up the matter with the police again.”
Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said, “I have joined only recently, but will definitely look into the matter.”
5 lives lost due to stray menace in a year
In the last one year, at least five people have lost their lives in accidents involving stray cattle in Mohali. Most strays can be spotted around the MC office in Sector 68, Phase 11, Industrial Area Phase 9, Airport Road, Sector 76 to 80, Sector 82, and Phase 9.
At every House meeting, the issue of stray cattle is raised but the MC has been unable to take the bull by the horns.
There are an estimated 2,000 stray cattle in town but only 200 animals have been caught in the last one year. This, even as the civic body collects ₹50 lakh as cow cess every year.
Former deputy mayor and councillor Manjit Singh Sethi said, “In August 2018, the civic body had increased the fine for owners from ₹5,000 to ₹20,000, only to slash it to ₹5,000 again. The MC had even decided to charge the owner ₹500 a day for the upkeep of the animal that is caught but not a single owner has been penalised.”
Vigilance probing Karnal graft case, action will be taken against guilty, says Khattar
On the status of the investigation in the Karnal graft case in which the district town planner and Karnal tehsildar were arrested and sent to judicial custody, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the vigilance bureau has been told to complete the investigation and action will be taken against the officials found involved in corruption.
CITCO’s 48th anniversary celebrations conclude with bike rally
Several bike riders took part in the Harley Davidson bike rally which marked the conclusion of Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation Limited's (CITCO) week-long celebrations on the 48th anniversary. The rally was flagged off from Hotel Shivalikview at 11am in the presence of UT inspector-general Omvir Singh Bishnoi, CITCO managing director Purva Garg, chief general manager Akhil Kumar and other senior bureaucrats.
Chandigarh | It’s goodbye online classes, hello campus for tricity private school students from today
For the first time in two years, private schools in the tricity are all set open completely in offline mode, with the new academic session (2022-23) kicking off from Monday. Principal of St Stephens School, Sector 45, Louis Lopez added, “We will also open for classes from Monday. An overwhelming majority of parents have themselves requested us to resume offline classes and it is important for students as well.”
Navratri festival: 80 fall ill in Haryana after eating food made of ‘kuttu’ flour
As many as 80 people were taken ill in Haryana's Ambala, Yamunanagar and Karnal districts after they reportedly ate food items prepared from “kuttu” (buckwheat) flour consumed mostly during the nine-day 'Navratri' festival, which began on Saturday. At least 49 people from Ambala Cantonment fell ill allegedly after consuming adulterated “Kuttu” flour on the first day of Navratri on Saturday.
IAAD hockey tournament: Hosts Haryana slip past Punjab, book finals berth
Led by Triveni Prashad's impressive field goal in the dying minutes of the game on Sunday gave AG Haryana a 1-0 win over AG Punjab in the first semi-final of the IAAD north zone hockey tournament being organised by the accountant general Haryana at the Sector 42 stadium. Haryana's Gurdeep found himself with a shot at goal in the 20th minute after a strong passage of play, but a last-minute error saw him lose possession.
