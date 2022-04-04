Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Despite hiring contractor, Mohali fails to curb stray cattle menace
chandigarh news

Despite hiring contractor, Mohali fails to curb stray cattle menace

The contractor, hired in September last year, is paid 1,500 for every animal caught; he says MC’s gaushala is packed to capacity, hence there is no place to accommodate any more cattle
The areas worst-affected by stray cattle menace in Mohali are around the MC office in Sector 68, Phase 11, Industrial Area Phase 9, Airport Road, Sector 76 to 80, Sector 82, and Phase 9. (HT FIle)
The areas worst-affected by stray cattle menace in Mohali are around the MC office in Sector 68, Phase 11, Industrial Area Phase 9, Airport Road, Sector 76 to 80, Sector 82, and Phase 9. (HT FIle)
Published on Apr 04, 2022 01:43 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHillary Victor, Mohali

Despite hiring a contractor to catch stray cattle, the menace continues to persist in Mohali, leading to traffic chaos and even accidents in some cases.

The contractor, hired in September last year, is paid 1,500 for every animal caught. While councillors allege that the contractor has failed to deliver, the latter states that he is helpless as the MC-run gaushala is packed to capacity.

MC has one gaushala in Industrial Area, Phase 1, with a capacity of 700 animals. Four years ago, there was a proposal to create a new cattle pound, but so far nothing has been done.

The contractor, Sajan Yadav, said, “As the MC gaushala is running short of space, only limited number of animals can be caught. Also, it is difficult to catch milch animals from areas such as Sector 68, as they run and enter Kumbra village.”

Municipal commissioner Kamal Kumar Garg said, “We have written to the police several times to register cases against owners of cattle found roaming on the road, but so far no such action has been taken. We will take up the matter with the police again.”

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said, “I have joined only recently, but will definitely look into the matter.”

5 lives lost due to stray menace in a year

In the last one year, at least five people have lost their lives in accidents involving stray cattle in Mohali. Most strays can be spotted around the MC office in Sector 68, Phase 11, Industrial Area Phase 9, Airport Road, Sector 76 to 80, Sector 82, and Phase 9.

At every House meeting, the issue of stray cattle is raised but the MC has been unable to take the bull by the horns.

There are an estimated 2,000 stray cattle in town but only 200 animals have been caught in the last one year. This, even as the civic body collects 50 lakh as cow cess every year.

Former deputy mayor and councillor Manjit Singh Sethi said, “In August 2018, the civic body had increased the fine for owners from 5,000 to 20,000, only to slash it to 5,000 again. The MC had even decided to charge the owner 500 a day for the upkeep of the animal that is caught but not a single owner has been penalised.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Hillary Victor

    Hillary Victor is a Principal Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The Vigilance Bureau is investigating the Karnal graft case and any official found involved in this will face suitable action as per the law. Two officials are already in jail and the investigation has been given to the vigilance, said Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (HT FIle Photo)

    Vigilance probing Karnal graft case, action will be taken against guilty, says Khattar

    On the status of the investigation in the Karnal graft case in which the district town planner and Karnal tehsildar were arrested and sent to judicial custody, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the vigilance bureau has been told to complete the investigation and action will be taken against the officials found involved in corruption.

  • Participants during the bike rally at CITCO’s 48th anniversary celebrations. (Keshav Singh/HT)

    CITCO’s 48th anniversary celebrations conclude with bike rally

    Several bike riders took part in the Harley Davidson bike rally which marked the conclusion of Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation Limited's (CITCO) week-long celebrations on the 48th anniversary. The rally was flagged off from Hotel Shivalikview at 11am in the presence of UT inspector-general Omvir Singh Bishnoi, CITCO managing director Purva Garg, chief general manager Akhil Kumar and other senior bureaucrats.

  • BACK TO SCHOOL: Parents jostle to purchase books from Manchanda Bookstore in Sector 19 in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

    Chandigarh | It’s goodbye online classes, hello campus for tricity private school students from today

    For the first time in two years, private schools in the tricity are all set open completely in offline mode, with the new academic session (2022-23) kicking off from Monday. Principal of St Stephens School, Sector 45, Louis Lopez added, “We will also open for classes from Monday. An overwhelming majority of parents have themselves requested us to resume offline classes and it is important for students as well.”

  • At least 49 people from Ambala Cantonment, Haryana, fell ill allegedly after consuming adulterated “Kuttu” flour on the first day of Navratri on Saturday. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)

    Navratri festival: 80 fall ill in Haryana after eating food made of ‘kuttu’ flour

    As many as 80 people were taken ill in Haryana's Ambala, Yamunanagar and Karnal districts after they reportedly ate food items prepared from “kuttu” (buckwheat) flour consumed mostly during the nine-day 'Navratri' festival, which began on Saturday. At least 49 people from Ambala Cantonment fell ill allegedly after consuming adulterated “Kuttu” flour on the first day of Navratri on Saturday.

  • Haryana and Punjab teams in action during their semifinal match at the IAAD hockey tournament. (HT Photo)

    IAAD hockey tournament: Hosts Haryana slip past Punjab, book finals berth

    Led by Triveni Prashad's impressive field goal in the dying minutes of the game on Sunday gave AG Haryana a 1-0 win over AG Punjab in the first semi-final of the IAAD north zone hockey tournament being organised by the accountant general Haryana at the Sector 42 stadium. Haryana's Gurdeep found himself with a shot at goal in the 20th minute after a strong passage of play, but a last-minute error saw him lose possession.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out