Despite partial resumption of ops, no flights take off or land at Chandigarh airport

Despite the partial resumption of services at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, no flights took off or landed on Monday as last-minute schedule changes left both airlines and travellers unprepared.

While the Indian Air Force (IAF), which is carrying out runway repairs and carpeting at the airport, had initially announced a complete closure for civilian flights from October 27, it had allowed partial operations – from 5 am to noon – in a revised NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) issued on Friday.

But the update seemed to have come a little too late as there were almost no passengers at the airport and only staff and security personnel were seen moving around.

A senior official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said, “There were no passengers today, but we are hopeful that some flights will operate from Tuesday.”

An airline operator confirmed that no flights took off on Monday due to zero bookings. “The revised NOTAM was issued only two days ago, and most passengers had already changed their plans. We hope to resume operations from Tuesday as we have started receiving a few bookings,” the operator said.

Travel agents also cited the restricted operating window as a major deterrent. “Flights are allowed only between 5 am and noon, which offers little flexibility. Most passengers prefer full-day operations, so bookings have been very low,” said Ajay Kumar, a local travel agent.

According to the revised NOTAM, the airport will remain partially open – from October 26 to November 6, flights will operate from 5 am to noon, while from November 7 to November 18, operations will extend until 11 pm, with closures between 11 pm and 5 am.

Officials said the partial closure is necessary to carry out polymer modified emulsion (PME) treatment on the runway surface. During non-operational hours, only helicopters will be allowed to fly, subject to prior clearance.