Development not possible without peace: J&K LG Sinha

Asserting that development was not possible without establishing peace in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said some people were trying to provoke security forces and the administration so that some mistake is made and an unrest is fuelled.

“Development can only take place when there is peace. This has to be kept in mind. There is no place in the world which has progressed when there was no peace,” Sinha said while addressing a function at the launch of district export plans at SKICC here.

Union minister of state, commerce and industry, Anupriya Patel was also present.

The J&K LG said some people were continuously trying to foment trouble in the Valley as they were not happy with the tourism growing here, industries being set up, economic scenario stabilising, and lives of people changing.

“Some people are trying to provoke security forces, us, so that security forces make some mistake and the people here come out on streets (to protest). But, we will not allow that situation to arise.

Sinha said the administration is working on a policy that innocent people will not be touched but the guilty will not be spared.

He further said that in the last two years, the UT administration has taken several steps to identify and promote the exports of local products, resulting in a 54% increase in exports in 2021-22, as compared to 2020-21.

“I am confident that through the institutional mechanism of district export promotion committees, we will fix the targets, take appropriate action on the support given to the local industries and efficiently convert export plans to export actions, cementing strong and economic foundation of the UT,” the LG said.

Anupriya, meanwhile, said the ministry of commerce and industry was committed to strengthening each district of Jammu and Kashmir to optimally leverage their potential.

“The district export plans of J&K will provide single-source access to all stakeholders, industry and sector-wise exports data, along with user-friendly detailed data analysis,” she added.