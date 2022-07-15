Development not possible without peace: J&K LG Sinha
Asserting that development was not possible without establishing peace in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said some people were trying to provoke security forces and the administration so that some mistake is made and an unrest is fuelled.
“Development can only take place when there is peace. This has to be kept in mind. There is no place in the world which has progressed when there was no peace,” Sinha said while addressing a function at the launch of district export plans at SKICC here.
Union minister of state, commerce and industry, Anupriya Patel was also present.
The J&K LG said some people were continuously trying to foment trouble in the Valley as they were not happy with the tourism growing here, industries being set up, economic scenario stabilising, and lives of people changing.
“Some people are trying to provoke security forces, us, so that security forces make some mistake and the people here come out on streets (to protest). But, we will not allow that situation to arise.
Sinha said the administration is working on a policy that innocent people will not be touched but the guilty will not be spared.
He further said that in the last two years, the UT administration has taken several steps to identify and promote the exports of local products, resulting in a 54% increase in exports in 2021-22, as compared to 2020-21.
“I am confident that through the institutional mechanism of district export promotion committees, we will fix the targets, take appropriate action on the support given to the local industries and efficiently convert export plans to export actions, cementing strong and economic foundation of the UT,” the LG said.
Anupriya, meanwhile, said the ministry of commerce and industry was committed to strengthening each district of Jammu and Kashmir to optimally leverage their potential.
“The district export plans of J&K will provide single-source access to all stakeholders, industry and sector-wise exports data, along with user-friendly detailed data analysis,” she added.
Ludhiana | Guru Gobind Singh Nagar resident sets neighbour’s car on fire
A Guru Gobind Singh Nagar resident has been booked for allegedly setting ablaze the car of his neighbour over an old rivalry. The accused has been identified as Jaspal Singh. The complainant, Surjit Singh, said on July 11, he had parked his Volkswagen Ameo car on a vacant plot, adjacent his house. Surjit said he saw the accused fleeing from the spot and suspected that he torched his car.
Efforts on to make youth skilful: Jai Ram
The Himachal Pradesh government is making earnest efforts to make the youth skilful so that they could get more gainful jobs and self-employment opportunities in various sectors, said chief minister Jai Ram Thakur while presiding over a programme organised by the Kaushal Vikas Nigam on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day in Shimla on Friday.
Ludhiana | 3 members of Pankaj Rajput gang held with weapons
The crime investigation agency (CIA-1) team arrested three members of the Pankaj Rajput gang and recovered a country made .32 bore pistol, along with four live cartridges and two sharp-edged weapons, from their possession. The police have also seized a motorcycle and a scooter. The police foiled the bid and nabbed three of them, while two accused, including Pankaj Rajput (a B-category gangster) of New Puneet Nagar, along with his four accomplices and his accomplice Raman Rajput of Guru Arjan Dev Nagar, Samrala Chowk, managed to flee.
J&K: Soldier shoots colleague dead in Poonch, kills self later
An Indian Army jawan allegedly shot his colleague dead and later killed himself in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday morning, officials said. Two more soldiers have been injured in the incident, they added. The jawan, a naik by rank, reportedly had a scuffle with a sepoy in the Surankote area. The soldiers injured in the shootout were rushed to the command hospital in Udhampur, where they are undergoing treatment, the officials added.
65- year- old man dies of Covid, 62 test positive
A 65- year- old man from Chader Nagar died, while 62 persons tested positive in Ludhiana on Friday, registering the biggest spike in Covid cases in the city after February 10 when 69 cases were reported in a day. With this, the active cases have crossed 200 mark for the second time in a month. Earlier, on July 1, the active cases had crossed the 200 count.
