Devotees throng Vaishno Devi shrine on Day 1 of Chaitra Navratri

Thousands of devotees from across the country thronged the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir as the nine-day long ‘Chaitra Navratri’ commenced on Tuesday. The yagya ceremony is being telecast live on MH1 Shraddha from 12 noon to 1pm daily during Navratri festival. (HT Photo)

“Shat Chandi Maha Yagya”, a special havan organised by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board was performed at the holy cave amid the serene aura besides other rituals on the occasion, a spokesperson of the board said.

Shrine board executive officer of the shrine board Anshul Garg, members KK Sharma, Vikas Anand, SDM Bhawan and other officers and staff of the board were present.

The intricate floral arrangements, coupled with traditional motifs and embellishments, have been enhancing the divine ambiance of the shrine while evoking a sense of reverence and joy among the visiting devotees.

The shrine board has also made elaborate arrangements as per directions of lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the chairperson of the shrine board, for facilitating a large number of pilgrims who are expected to pay their obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum during the nine day long festival.

These arrangements include round the clock water and power supply all along the tracks leading to the Shrine, sanitation, medicare and availability of special “fast related” food at the board’s Bhojanalayas (eateries). Besides, all the routes leading to the holy cave shrine are fully maintained for smooth movement of pilgrims.