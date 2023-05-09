Amritsar blasts: Terrorist angle can’t be ruled out, says Punjab DGP

Director general of police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday said that terrorist activity cannot be ruled out in the Amritsar heritage street blast. The police are exploring all angles and will not leave any stone unturned, the DGP said (HT Photo/ Sameer Sehgal)

The police are exploring all angles and will not leave any stone unturned, he said. Following the aftermath after two back-to-back blasts at the Heritage Street in Amritsar, the Punjab Police have initiated operation vigil in the state for two days on Tuesday.

The DGP was speaking with the media after conducting a check at Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Interstate Bus Terminal here on Tuesday. He was accompanied by ADGP G Nageswara Rao.

The DGP said that “Operation Vigil” has been launched to inculcate a sense of security amongst the Public and it will be a deterrent against anti-social elements and drug peddlers. He added that after the Amritsar blast the police are conducting checks at all public places in Punjab and all senior officers are supervising the search operations.

The DGP also added that no shrapnel was found at the blast site, but the police cannot rule out terrorist activities. It could be a mischief only or some personal rivalry, but they will conclude after completing the investigation. Various agencies including National Security Guards, National Investigation agencies are working together. Replying to a question, DGP said in the Lal Singh Kataruchak case, police will take action according to the investigation. He also added that it is not a time bound investigation.

While talking about Jalandhar byelections, the DGP said that the police are bound to conduct free and fair elections.

Further he added that all the vulnerable public places with heavy footfall including railway stations, bus stands and markets are being thoroughly checked by the police teams under the supervision of ADGP and IGP rank officers. “The idea behind conducting this statewide operation was to boost public confidence and increase the presence of cops to infuse fear among the anti-social elements,” he said.

