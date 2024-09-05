DGP’s report on ASI: Bajwa questions speaker’s U-turn

Chandigarh : Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday questioned Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan for making a U-turn on a report from the director general of police (DGP) about an assistant sub-inspector accused of taking bribe from a gangster. Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday questioned Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan for making a U-turn on a report from the director general of police (DGP) about an assistant sub-inspector accused of taking bribe from a gangster.

Raising the issue during zero hour on the concluding day of the monsoon session of the state assembly, Bajwa said the House had agreed with the speaker on seeking the report from the state police chief on the matter, but he changed the decision and asked the home secretary for a report on all black sheep in all government departments in one week.

“After taking the sense of the House, you have delegated your power to the House. You cannot do this without the permission of the House. The House is superior to you,” the Congress leader told the speaker.

Sandhwan had on Monday asked for the support of the House to summon DGP Gaurav Yadav with a report on the case against ASI Bohar Singh in Kotkapura. The members supported the move, but the speaker on Tuesday told the DGP not to visit him and instead asked the home secretary to submit a report on tainted officials of various departments.

Bajwa took up the matter as soon as zero hour commenced, telling the speaker that once the sanction of the House had been taken, he cannot change the decision without fresh approval. The LoP suggested the formation of an all-party committee of the House to probe the charges against the ASI and policemen accused of corruption.

Sandhwan, who is the AAP legislator from Kotkapura assembly constituency, stuck to his guns on this issue, saying the decision was taken according to the sense of the House. “It is our duty to give a clean administration. A message has gone that we are deadly against corruption,” he said. Referring to Bajwa’s mention of allegations against the ASI, the speaker alleged that he (Bohar) took ₹50,000 during the SAD government and another ₹50,000 during the Congress regime, whereas the present government registered an FIR against him. “All these things are on record. The chair (speaker) knows his duty,” he said.

Jalandhar Cantonment MLA Pargat Singh flagged the issue of hate speech against Sikhs on social media. He said there was continuous campaign against the community on social media. “I had taken up the matter with the additional director general of police, cybercrime, four months ago, but no action has been taken,” the Congress leader said, accusing the state government of protecting such elements.