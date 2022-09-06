Dhaba owner among 5 held for assaulting Punjab-based Sikh family in Kurukshetra

: The Kurukshetra police have arrested the owner of a roadside eatery along with his son and three other employees for allegedly assaulting a Punjab-based Sikh family, including women, and removing turbans of the male members after they complained about the quality of food served to them, police said on Monday.

Kurukshetra additional superintendent of police Karan Goel said that on the complaint of the victims, an FIR has been registered under sections 295 A, 148, 149, 323 and 506 of the IPC against owner of the dhaba Satpal Singh, his son Prince and other employees- Satish Kumar, Hardam Singh- residents of Ajrawar village- and Dheeraj Kumar of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

The accused have also been booked for hurting religious sentiments for removing the turbans of the victims, Goel said, adding that all the five accused have been arrested and investigation has been ordered.

In his police complaint, victim Harpreet Singh, who is a taxi driver and a resident of Tarn Taran district, said that on Sunday, he along with his family members- Gurlat Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Purpartap Singh of Amritsar district, Sukhdev Singh of Tarn Taran, Sukwinder Kaur, Rajinder Kaur, Paramjit Kaur and Manjit Kaur- was travelling to Hazur Sahib in Maharashtra in two vehicles.

Around 9am on Sunday, they stopped at the dabha near Ismailabad town in Kurukshetra and ordered food. They found the food unhygienic and complained about it to the dhaba staff. This agitated the staff and five-six people attacked them with sticks. They also damaged their vehicles and called more people from the nearby village, the complaint stated.

Harpreet, in his complaint, alleged that the attackers removed their turbans and also assaulted the women members travelling with them. Later, they called the police and two of the victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.