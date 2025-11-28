Dharamshala: Pandemonium in house as Oppn protests against Negi’s remarks

A complete pandemonium prevailed in the Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly after the Opposition BJP legislators entered into the well of the House to protest against the remarks made by revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi on former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur. Thakur, who was in the Opposition lounge when these remarks were made, returned immediately to the House to register his objection. (HT Photo)

Revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi, while speaking on the motion moved by a BJP legislator under Rule 67, launched an attack on the previous BJP government in the state and targeted former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, also leader of Opposition, in the state. Negi accused the former CM of plunging the state into a “financial crisis” and remarked, “Jai Ram Thakur will be remembered as a chief minister that ruined Himachal Pradesh (aise mukhyamantri ke roop main jaane jayenge, jisne Kabaadh Kar diya Himachal Pradesh ka).

The Opposition legislators, led by Jai Ram Thakur, raised slogans against Negi. The uproar erupted during the ongoing discussion on adjournment motion moved by the BJP legislator regarding the delay in panchayat polls. This led the speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania to adjourn the proceedings at around 12.40 pm till after lunch.

Thakur, who was in the Opposition lounge when these remarks were made, returned immediately to the House to register his objection.

Earlier during the day, the BJP legislators protested against the state government for not releasing the MLA area development fund and alleged that with restrictions on the treasury, development in the state “has come to a standstill”. They came holding placards and raised anti-government slogans.

They then held a sit-in protest outside the Vidhan Sabha.LoP Jai Ram said, “We are elected MLAs, and there is a provision for the area development fund in the budget. But, despite approvals by the MLAs, the treasury is holding back, and officials clearly say there is no money, and they cannot release more than ₹10,000,” adding that there could be “no bigger joke than this” in a democracy.