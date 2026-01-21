Dharamshala student death case: Medical board report received, say police

The medical board constituted to review the treatment and medical circumstances related to the death of a 19-year-old girl of a Dharamshala college on December 26, has submitted its report, police officials said on Tuesday. The board, constituted earlier this month at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda in Kangra, has doctors from various departments, including one doctor from AIIMS Bilaspur. (File)

In a statement, police said that based on the review and findings of the medical board’s report, further investigation in the case is being conducted according to law. However, the police did not disclose the findings.

The board, constituted earlier this month at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda in Kangra, had doctors from various departments, including one doctor from AIIMS Bilaspur.

The board members reviewed the treatment summaries provided to them by the police. The victim received treatment from several hospitals before her death. The treatment summaries of the victim from hospitals in Pathankot, Ludhiana, Dharamshala, Kangra and Palampur were obtained for thorough medical analysis, to ascertain the cause of death.

On January 1, based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father, three students of the government college in Dharamshala were booked on charges of ragging while a professor was booked for sexual harassment. The father alleged that the accused “harassed and levelled casteist remarks” at his daughter, even as college authorities maintained that no ragging or sexual harassment complaint was submitted before her death.

According to a statement released by the police on January 1, “On September 18, 2025, three girls from the college had beaten and intimidated the victim and the college professor used to sexually harass her. Following these reasons, the victim was scared and became unwell. She was treated at different hospitals and on December 26, 2025, the victim died while undergoing treatment at DMC, Ludhiana.”