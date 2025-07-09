Diarrhoea outbreak in Patiala: Death toll rises to four, 8 water samples fail quality test

A 60-year-old woman succumbed to diarrhoea on Tuesday, pushing the death toll to four at Alipur Arriyan in Patiala. The total number of reported cases has now risen to 106, with 21 new infections confirmed by the health department on Tuesday. Patiala civil surgeon Dr Jagpalinder Singh said treatment efforts are ongoing and new health teams have been deployed for door-to-door surveys. (HT)

According to health officials, eight more water samples collected on Monday have failed the potability test. All failed samples — including water provided through tankers by the Patiala municipal corporation – were found to be contaminated with bacteria. The testing was conducted at the State Public Health Laboratory in Kharar following repairs to the water supply pipelines by the municipal corporation.

Previously, six out of 10 samples from the affected area had failed the potability test, raising serious concerns about the safety of the water supply. Municipal commissioner Paramvir Singh attributed the contamination to illegal water connections that caused leakages in six identified locations. He assured that water will be released through the pipeline only after samples are verified to be potable.

When questioned about the contaminated tanker water, Singh said the matter was under investigation.

Deputy commissioner Preeti Yadav visited the affected area and chaired a high-level meeting with key officials, including Punjab health director Dr Hitender Kaur and municipal commissioner Paramvir Singh. A multi-agency committee under the sub-divisional magistrate has been formed to investigate the outbreak and coordinate containment efforts.

Meanwhile, political tension escalated as BJP Yuva Morcha members, led by Punjab BJP Mahila Morcha chief Jai Inder Kaur, staged a protest outside the residence of health minister Dr Balbir Singh. Protesters demanded accountability over the contaminated water supply and accused the government of failing to protect public health.

“People are dying because of contaminated water. Is this the ‘badlav’ (change) you promised?” Kaur said during the demonstration.