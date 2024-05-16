‘Diesel parantha’ viral video: Chandigarh-based food vlogger apologises for content

A city-based food vlogger who shared a video of making “diesel paratha” on social media has now faced action as the information he shared was false. The vlogger tendered an unconditional apology to the senior officers of the Chandigarh health department and took down the video from the internet. After media queries, the food safety wing of the health department took cognisance of the issue and it was found that the food outlet was neither making any “diesel parantha” nor its menu showed any dish by the same name. (HT Photo)

The video, shared by user @nebula_world on May 12, showcased an interaction at Bablu Dhaba in Sector 22. In it, a man queries the cook, Bablu, about a dish being prepared, to which Bablu humorously responds with “diesel paratha”.

Bablu proceeds to roll out the dough, stuff it with a potato mixture, and cook it in a pan. Notably, he adds a significant amount of oil to the parantha, jokingly referring to it as “diesel”.

The video went viral on the internet and people started calling for food regulatory authority. The video gained lakhs of views and comments from netizens. After media queries, the food safety wing of the Chandigarh health department took cognisance of the issue and it was found that the food outlet was neither making any “diesel parantha” nor did its menu show any dish by the same name.

A statement issued by the health department said, “To promote the sale of the dhaba, some blogger by the name ‘oyefoodiesingh’ made this video and made it viral on social media, the food business operator was not aware of the content of the said video.”

The health department officer also called up the food vlogger to which he responded that the video had been uploaded on social media with the wrong content and he deleted the same when it came to his notice.

He was also called to the department’s office on May 14 to explain his position. The vlogger was also warned not to commit such type of mistakes in future, which he assured in writing.