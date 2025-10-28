DIG Bhullar case: CBI seeks 12-day custody of co-accused

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has moved an application seeking 12-day custody of co-accused, Kirshanu Sharda, in the case involving Ropar DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar, who was arrested on October 16 for allegedly accepting ₹8 lakh bribe.

The CBI court of special judge Bhawna Jain has issued a notice to the defence counsel of accused Kirshanu to appear in court on Tuesday through video conferencing. He is currently lodged in Burail jail along with Bhullar.

The CBI court stated in the order that an application under Section 187 of the BNSS, 2023, sought police custody of Kirshanu for 12 days. “It is registered as an interlocutory application. The same is registered and notice of the above said application be issued to defence counsel representing the accused for October 28, 2025,” the court said.

At the same time, the production warrant of Kirshanu has also been issued for the date fixed to superintendent of Model Jail, Burail, Chandigarh, with a direction to produce him before the court on that day through video conferencing, said the court.

On October 17, Bhullar and co-accused Kirshanu were produced before the CBI court. The probe agency at that time had not pressed for remand and both were sent to 14-day judicial custody.

The police officer, who assumed charge as the DIG of the Ropar range in November 2024, was apprehended from his office in Mohali following a complaint received by the the CBI on October 11, accusing Bhullar of demanding a bribe through a middleman named ‘Kirshanu’ in exchange for helping him settle an FIR registered against the complainant at Sirhind police station.

The probe agency had conducted raids at DIG’s residence and other properties and the raids had led to a seizure of ₹7.5 crore cash, 2.5kg gold jewellery and 26 luxury wrist watches.