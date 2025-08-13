Digital voter list will ensure fair elections: Himachal deputy CM

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Tuesday, supporting the demand for ‘Digital Voter List’ initiated by senior Congress Party leader Rahul Gandhi said, it is not just a political issue but a resolution to protect the Constitution of the country, ensure transparency and solidify the unwavering faith of the public. Himachal deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri (File)

In present times it is the collective responsibility of every citizen to protect democracy while ensuring authenticity of voter list and fair elections, he added.

Agnihotri said, “Any kind of disturbance in the election processes, vote theft or manipulation of the voter list weakens the roots of democracy. Digital voter list will increase transparency, accountability and trust of citizens in the democratic processes”.

He appealed to the citizens of the state to strengthen democracy further by becoming a part of this campaign. For the support, people could register themselves by visiting www.votechori.in/ecdemand or by giving a missed call on 9650003420.

Agnihotri said that this is not a fight of any one party but of the entire country and participation of every citizen is necessary in it. He expressed confidence that this movement will take a big step towards fair and transparent elections in the country.