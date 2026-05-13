Digitise patients’ data in IGMC on pilot basis: Himachal CM directs officials

Himachal Pradesh chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday directed the health department to digitise patients’ records. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (File)

The move aims to help people get faster and easier healthcare services.

With this system, patients will not need to carry paper registration slips or medical test reports, said CM Sukhu while chairing a meeting of senior health department officials. The officials have been asked to start a pilot project at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) and digitise patient data in five departments --pathology, radiology, mycology, biochemistry and pharmacy. He also assured adequate manpower to implement this project.

Sukhu also directed them to formulate a nutrition policy for the state before May 31 this year. “Himachal is set to become the first state in the country to formulate such a comprehensive policy,” said Sukhu.

He also informed about the state government’s plan to allocate ₹3,000 crore for high-end machines and equipment to strengthen the healthcare system.

Sukhu reviews Himachal disaster recovery project

Sukhu, while chairing a high-level meeting to review the Resilient Action for Development and Disaster Recovery- Himachal Pradesh (READY-HP) project, emphasised on resilient infrastructure and livelihood protection.

Sukhu said the ₹2,687 crore project will support resilient disaster recovery, including affected infrastructure such as roads, water supply schemes, power and livelihood projects, in the state.

The CM, referring to the increasing impact of natural calamities, said that the state witnessed 86 cloudbursts, 234 landslides and 121 flash floods between 2023 to 2025 resulting in a loss of over ₹12,500 crore to the state.