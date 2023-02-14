Dire need to associate youth with books: Akal Takht jathedar

In a break from the past, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Tuesday gave a clarion call to youth to get associated with books to stay connected with rich history and cultural heritage. He said it is the education alone that can bring the younger generation at par with the rising world level conscious level that will bring much-needed respite from social evils prevailing at societal levels.

The Jathedar said this while inaugurating the 8th `Amritsar Sahit Utsav (literature festival) and Book Fair 2023’ at historical Khalsa College, here. He said the fact that during last year’s book fair, books worth ₹1 crore were purchased is like a `gust of cool breeze in sweltering summer’. “It is really heartening to know this. Our youth is shifting to read books. This will bring desirable changes in the society as they will learn about our rich culture, history and glorious past,” he said.

He also expressed resentment over decreasing participation of Punjabi youth in civil services. “Hardly have we seen any selection of youth from this part of the country in top bureaucracy. This is because the youth are clinging to electronic gadgets and shunning the habits of reading and writing. This has alarming ramifications for the society”, he said expressing his anguish. He praised Khalsa College management for organising such events that will connect youth to reading materials.

Earlier, Khalsa College Governing Council honorary secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina and principal Mehal Singh welcomed him on his arrival at the campus. Chhina gave references from history for the splendid past and said the “literature opens persons’ third eye and gives a person vision to look at the world from newer angles,”