Disallowing ex-jathedar board Metro with ‘kirpan’: SGPC expresses condemnation
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday strongly condemned denying Takht Damdama Sahib former jathedar Giani Kewal Singh boarding metro train in Delhi with kirpan, one of the five articles of Sikh faith
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday strongly condemned denying Takht Damdama Sahib former jathedar Giani Kewal Singh boarding metro train in Delhi with kirpan, one of the five articles of Sikh faith. The incident happened with the ex-jathedar on Thursday evening at Metro Station Sector 21 Dwarka. When he began to board the train, he was stopped from doing it by the staff for carrying the kirpan. He was carrying a three feet long kirpan. Taking a serious note of the denial, the SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said, “Giani Kewal Singh is an honourable personality of the Sikh community. Debarring him from carrying a kirpan in metro train is very unfortunate. It is unfair to prohibit anyone from wearing articles of his or her faith in his or her own country”.
“Indian constitution allows all to exercise their religious freedom. Under this freedom, an Amritdhari Sikh has the right to wear a kirpan irrespective of its size. According to his stature in Sikh Panth, Giani Kewal Singh always carries a kirpan which is blessed by Guru Sahib. Debarring him from carrying it is direct attack on religious freedom of the Sikhs. The persons responsible for this kind of treatment must be punished. Prime Minister of the country should issue clear instructions to protect the religious rights of the followers of all the faiths, so that no such incident happens in future”, he added.
Sikh bodies take up issue with National Commission for Minority Affairs, New Delhi
Meanwhile, Advocate Jaswinder Singh, former SGPC member and co-convenor of Sikh bodies’ coordination committee ‘Panthic Talmel Sangathan, Sukhdev Singh Bhaur, former General Secretary of the SGPC and Advocate Navkiran Singh, human rights activist and senior lawyer of Punjab and Haryana High Court, raised the issue with National Commission for Minorities. They wrote a letter to the commission to take up the issue. “The Sikhs are being deprived of exercising their religious freedom enshrined in Article 25 of Indian constitution at the time when the country is celebrating 75th anniversary of Independence Day. Such denial is clear violation of the constitution. The authorities must take notice of it and stringent action against those responsible”, they said in the letter.
TB eradication programme: Moga wins national level bronze medal
Moga district has been selected among 52 districts from all the states of India in the year 2022 for good performance in TB (Tuberculosis) eradication program and the district was awarded with the national bronze medal. Deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh congratulated the district health department on this achievement. President of India Draupadi Murmu launched Prime Minister's TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan on Friday and addressed through video conferencing.
‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat - Punjab & Andhra Pradesh’ Handmade wooden toys carve a success story
23 kilometres from Vijaywada, in the suburb of Kondapalli, one finds the real story of Centre's 'Make in India' campaign. Carrying out the legacy for the last 400 years, these artisans have no time to spare. They are crafting the most beautiful of handmade painted wooden toys with utmost zeal. These toys are also exported to other countries and are leaving China behind.
UP health facilities to have signboards in Urdu also
LUCKNOW The UP government has directed that all government health facilities across the state will have signboards and nameplates written in Urdu also. The directive came after a complaint by Unnao resident Mohd Haroon, who maintained that many government departments were skipping Urdu on signages despite it being the second official language of the state. UP has over 830 CHCs and about 3,000 PHCs apart from 157 district level hospitals.
‘SP student leader’ breaks into UP CM’s convoy, held
VARANASI The youth, Manish Yadav broke into chief minister Yogi Adityanath's convoy in Jaunpur on Friday and chanted 'Akhilesh zindabad' slogans while waving a black flag when the cavalcade was on the move. The incident was reported when the CM was leaving for Purvanchal University to address a gathering, after carrying out an inspection of ongoing development projects at Umanath Singh Medical College, Jaunpur.
NGT imposes ₹200 crore fine on Gzb authorities for shoddy sewage, waste management
The National Green Tribunal on Thursday imposed a hefty environmental fine of ₹200 crore on the Ghaziabad Development Authority and the Ghaziabad municipal corporation for their “far from satisfactory” management of sewage and solid waste in Ghaziabad city. The tribunal, however,rounded off the overall fine to ₹200 and directed that the amount be deposited within two months with the Ghaziabad district magistrate.
