Disaster-hit families to get new homes soon, says LG Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the construction of new homes for families affected by recent natural calamities in Ramban and Udhampur districts. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha laid the foundation for 530 new homes in Ramban, Udhampur for disaster-affected families on Saturday. (HT Photo)

In Ramban, 189 fully damaged houses will be rebuilt at a cost of ₹18 crore, while Udhampur will get 341 new homes costing ₹34 crore. The three-bedroom prefabricated “Smart Homes” will be funded entirely by the High-range Rural Development Society (HRDS India).

Addressing the gathering, the LG thanked HRDS India for supporting flood-affected families and instructed district authorities to ensure that all genuine beneficiaries are included. “I will personally ensure that every poor affected family has a roof over their head,” he said.

Under the first phase of the project, 1,500 homes will be constructed across J&K for families impacted by natural calamities and unprovoked Pakistani shelling during Operation Sindoor. Construction is expected to be completed within six months. The prefabricated structures will use techniques aimed at enhancing comfort, durability and resilience. Each home will also include facilities such as cowsheds.

HRDS India will provide free life insurance to all family members for 15 years, yearly health checkups and five-year maintenance of the houses.

Calling the initiative historic in scale, the LG praised the district administration, police, army, CAPFs, disaster response teams, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, J&K Bank, volunteers and civil society for their role in relief operations.

Sinha reiterated the UT administration’s commitment, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance, to eliminate social disparities and ensure social and economic justice. He highlighted that ₹355 crore has been allocated to Ramban and ₹328.51 crore to Udhampur under PMGSY-4 for key road projects.

He also handed over government job letters to 13 next of kin of terror victims in Ramban, assuring that remaining eligible families will be appointed soon.