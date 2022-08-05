Discounts, free cloth bags, Chandigarh traders showing the way to plastic-free life

Supporting the nationwide ban on single-use plastic, shopkeepers in Chandigarh have taken it upon themselves to make people switch to cloth bags.

From discounts to offering free cloth bags that they are manufacturing themselves, shopkeepers are going the extra mile to make the government’s efforts successful.

According to Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) president Charanjiv Singh, they have launched a pilot project at the Sector-20 market to manufacture cloth bags for customers. “The Sector 20-C Market Association was the first to pick up on this initiative. The plan is to ready 3,000 cloth bags for use at the market. Once accomplished, it will be implemented in all markets of the city,” he said.

President of the market association, Jatinder Singh added that the bags were being stitched by the traders and their workers. “They are 14 x 18 inches big, and available in bright patterns and colours,” he added.

Buy cloth bag for use, return it for refund

To further encourage residents to switch to cloth bags, Charanjiv said the ₹15 charged for each bag at the Sector-20 market was refundable. “Customers can buy the bag for ₹15 to carry their items and can later return it to the shop for a full refund,” he said, adding that they were planning to introduce a similar system throughout the city for which 50,000 such bags will be readied.

In Sector 46, customers who carry their own eco-friendly bags are entitled to a 2% discount on the bill, as per president of the market association here, Balwinder Singh.

“We had introduced this in July itself. It is valid across almost all grocery and other general shops at the Sector-46 market. The cost for the 2% discount is borne by the shopkeeper to discourage use of plastic bags,” he said.

The initiative, said Balwinder, was resulting in a visible change in people’s attitude: “All regular customers know about this scheme and make it a point to bring their own bags. There is a visible shift in people’s mindset and I urge other people to also try this to do their bit for the environment.”

With regular challans for use of plastic bags, there is a visible shift at the apni mandis also.

Harpreet Singh, mandi supervisor for the Punjab Mandi Board, said, “As officials come to issue challans every couple of hours, customers have started bringing jute and cloth bags from home. The Punjab Mandi Board also distributes free jute bags at some apni mandis from time-to-time.”

The single-use plastic items banned by the government include polythene bags, earbuds, balloon sticks, ice-cream sticks, candy sticks, flags, cutlery, plates, cups, knives, trays, glasses, forks and straws, besides polystyrene (thermocol) used in decoration.

Cash prize for first plastic-free market

To encouraged shopkeepers, MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said the civic body had also announced a ₹1-lakh cash prize for the market that became the first to eradicate plastic use by September 2022.

“MC appreciates the trader community’s initiatives. At the Sector-19 market, a bag stitching unit will be set up by August 8. Here, customers can bring old clothes from home and get a bag stitched for free. Also, the Sector-18 market is using only jute bags to sell items,” she said.