Ludhiana: E-commerce company told to refund money

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed a leading e-commerce website to refund ₹1,619 and pay ₹10,000 as compensation to a man for non-delivery of an item. E-commerce company told to refund money in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)

The commission has ordered the respondent- Flipkart- to make the payment within 30 days of receiving the order.

Shameesh Aggarwal, 44, of Deep Nagar in his complaint stated that on November 8, 2020 he had placed an order of five items on the website expecting its delivery to be made on or before November 26, 2020. Four items were received by the complainant and the fifth item, Metro Oxford Shoes for men, was not delivered to him.

On the same day, the complainant contacted the opposite party through customer care service and raised a grievance of non-delivery of the said item and received a from Flipkart whereby not only the recent order was cancelled but the complainant’s right to login to the e-commerce website’s account was blocked.

The complainant stated that a trail of emails was exchanged between him and the website whereby the complainant repeatedly requested the e-commerce website to refund an amount of ₹1,619 and to unblock his account, but the other party did not yield.

A legal notice was sent to Flipkart on February 23, 2021.

On the other hand, the e-commerce website emphasised that they are an electronic platform marketplace mode e-Commerce which acts as an intermediary to facilitate the sale transactions between the independent third-party seller and independent end customers and it cannot be held liable being intermediary.

After hearing the complainant and respondent, the forum issued orders on August 8.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON