District Congress chief Talwar stakes claim to party ticket

Slug: Amid parachute candidate speculations Ludhiana Congress chief Talwar assured his rivals that if the party decides to field another candidate, he will work to ensure their victory. (HT File)

Amid the speculations of fielding a ‘parachute’ candidate from the Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency, district Congress president and former MLA Sanjay Talwar asserted that he has applied for the party ticket. Talwar, in a released video message on Friday, dismissed rumours of switching parties, emphasising his commitment to Congress.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Refuting claims of joining rival parties like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Talwar clarified his stance. He assured his rivals that if the party decides to field another candidate, he will work to ensure their victory.

Recently, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa visited Ludhiana, engaging in closed doors discussions with leaders and former MLAs to finalise the candidate’s name. The party leaders have discussed some names. The leaders have discussed the names of leaders from other districts also. Earlier, former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu was also among the frontrunners for the party ticket.

Both Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are yet to announce their candidates, while BJP and AAP have fielded their candidates.

Responding to the delay, BJP’s Ludhiana Lok Sabha candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu, who recently joined the BJP, took a dig at Congress. Mocking Bajwa, Bittu quipped about needing a precise magnifier lens to find the candidate. “As Ludhiana is an industrial town and is famous for making precision equipment, I can also give you the same,” said Bittu.

Bittu criticised Congress for its alleged disarray, highlighting the party’s struggle to nominate a candidate. He accused Congress of causing a circus in Ludhiana, with no single leader emerging as a consensus candidate.

Bittu claimed that according to reports Congress leadership has been sending an outsider to fight elections. Where are the ex-MLAs, district president and senior party leadership. Why is an outsider being given a ticket to fight Lok Sabha elections, he asked.