Do not requisition buses for rallies: Haryana Federation of Private Schools

The Haryana Federation of Private Schools on Monday asked the government authorities and political parties to not engage buses of private schools for political events. Federation president Kulbhushan Sharma, who held a briefing on checks being conducted on private school buses across the state in the aftermath of Kanina school bus mishap, said the private schools were not opposed to checks being conducted by Haryana government. (HT Photo)

Federation president Kulbhushan Sharma, who held a briefing on checks being conducted on private school buses across the state in the aftermath of Kanina school bus mishap, said the private schools were not opposed to checks being conducted by the state government.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“But why the buses of private schools are forcibly requisitioned for political rallies by the authorities? Is this not a violation? About 400 school buses were taken by a political party for a poll rally in Faridabad on April 14,’’ Sharma said. The BJP on Sunday had organised two Vijay Sankalp rallies at Badkhal and Tigaon in Faridabad.

Raising concerns about the conditions of school buses requisitioned for political rallies, Sharma said when these buses come back from political rallies it is found that the close circuit cameras, fire extinguishers, etc. are damaged. This leads to safety issues and results in penalties, he said.

When asked why the private schools do not resist the demands for using their buses for political rallies, Sharma said the schools are coerced to send buses. “We even got an order from the high court to ban such forcible requisitions of school buses for political events. We have always protested against such requisitions. The federation will also file a contempt of court application in the high court. But is it not necessary for the government to abide by the court orders,’’ Sharma said.

The federation president said school buses should have inbuilt speed governors and close circuit cameras.

“The passing of school buses should be done on a daily basis instead of fixing certain days. Also, dedicated doctors should be deputed for checking the medical fitness of bus drivers.

Character verification of drivers should also be done by the police on priority,’’ he said.

Sharma also emphasised the need for a well-organised public transport system to transport children safely to schools. He called for a comprehensive safe vehicle policy involving parents, school associations and the transport department to prioritise students’ safety.

Meanwhile, the state government on Monday decided to organise an inspection of school buses for fitness on holidays as well. As per a transport department order, tests of the school buses that do not possess a fitness certificate will be done on April 17, 20, 21, 27 and 28 in addition to the normal working days.