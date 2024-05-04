 Do not seek vote on caste, religion, language basis: Mohali DEO to parties - Hindustan Times
Do not seek vote on caste, religion, language basis: Mohali DEO to parties

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 04, 2024 09:00 AM IST

The DEO directed all three assistant returning officers of Mohali district to keep a thorough watch on the campaigns being held by political parties

District election officer (DEO) Aashika Jain on Friday asked the political parties to refrain from seeking votes based on caste, religion and language during campaigning in Mohali ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, and strictly comply with the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI) on the same.

Referring to the guidelines of the ECI, issued on the subject, DEO Aashika Jain asked Mohali AROs to get such campaigns video graphed and if any evidence found that “caste” is being used for political and electoral purposes (HT file photo for representation)
The DEO directed all three assistant returning officers (AROs) of Mohali district to keep a thorough watch on the campaigns being held by political parties. Referring to the guidelines of the ECI, issued on the subject, Jain asked the AROs to get such campaigns video graphed and if any evidence found that “caste” is being used for political and electoral purposes, then action may be taken under suitable provisions of law and model code of conduct under intimation to the commission.

She said permission to such gatherings should only be given when the ARO concerned is fully satisfied with that Section 123 of the Representation of People’s Act, 1951 is strictly complied with.

