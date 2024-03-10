Documentaries on Operation Bluestar to be screened at Amritsar’s Shaheedi Gallery

Arrangements for the screening of documentaries on Operation Bluestar have been made at Shaheedi Gallery, which was inaugurated by Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh in presence of the other heads of the Sikh temporal seats and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harinder Singh Dham. The gallery was set up near the Golden Temple in Amritsar by the Harnam Singh Khalsa-led Sikh seminary Damdami Taksal. (HT File)

The gallery was set up by the Harnam Singh Khalsa-led Sikh seminary Damdami Taksal to display portraits of those killed during the action launched by security forces against militants at the holiest Sikh shrine in June 1984. Besides, a special arrangement has also been made to show a documentary on the action, better known as the Operation Bluestar.

Speaking on the occasion, Giani Raghbir Singh said, “The gallery will give information to the future generation about the massacre that happened during the action and also about those killed during it. The gallery will be a source of inspiration for the coming generations”.

He exhorted the Sangat to visit the gallery near Gurdwara Jhanda-Bunga Sahib inside the shrine complex when visiting the Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple),.

Damdami Taksal chief said the community’s task was entrusted by the SGPC to the Sikh seminary, which has been completed the same with the support of the Sangat.

“The governments of the time before independence attacked Sikh shrines several times. In independent India, the Congress government of the time attacked Akal Takht Sahib and killed many Sikhs. The community can never forget the wounds given by the government”, Dhami said