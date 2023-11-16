Doda accident: Sinha announces 5-lakh relief for deceased’s kin

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh each to be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the unfortunate bus accident in Assar, Doda. Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Singh (HT File)

He further announced that ₹1 lakh would be given to those injured and the UT administration will provide every possible assistance to affected families.

Taking to micro-blogging platform “X” Sinha said, “An ex-gratia of ₹5 Lakh each would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the unfortunate bus accident in Assar, Doda. ₹1 Lakh would be given to those injured. J&K UT Administration will provide every possible assistance to affected families.”

In a display of promptness and co-ordination, the army, in collaboration with civil administration, conducted a swift rescue operation in response to a grievous accident on National Highway 244 at Assar, near Wani Mod, approximately 4km from COB ASSAR towards Batote.

The incident involved a civil bus travelling from Kishtwar to Jammu, which tragically fell approximately 250 feet from the road. The time of the incident was reported to be around 12:30 hours.

“The Indian Army’s quick response included the activation of a Quick Reaction Team (QRT) and medical personnel from COB Assar (1-1-28) at 1230 hrs. Army medical teams swiftly reached the accident site, evacuating the injured to Government Hospital Doda,” army officials said in a statement.

