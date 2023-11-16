Doda accident: Sinha announces ₹5-lakh relief for deceased’s kin
He further announced that ₹1 lakh would be given to those injured and the UT administration will provide every possible assistance to affected families
Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh each to be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the unfortunate bus accident in Assar, Doda.
Taking to micro-blogging platform “X” Sinha said, “An ex-gratia of ₹5 Lakh each would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the unfortunate bus accident in Assar, Doda. ₹1 Lakh would be given to those injured. J&K UT Administration will provide every possible assistance to affected families.”
In a display of promptness and co-ordination, the army, in collaboration with civil administration, conducted a swift rescue operation in response to a grievous accident on National Highway 244 at Assar, near Wani Mod, approximately 4km from COB ASSAR towards Batote.
The incident involved a civil bus travelling from Kishtwar to Jammu, which tragically fell approximately 250 feet from the road. The time of the incident was reported to be around 12:30 hours.
“The Indian Army’s quick response included the activation of a Quick Reaction Team (QRT) and medical personnel from COB Assar (1-1-28) at 1230 hrs. Army medical teams swiftly reached the accident site, evacuating the injured to Government Hospital Doda,” army officials said in a statement.
