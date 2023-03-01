Domestic help booked for theft at Chandigarh house

Police booked a domestic help for allegedly decamping with two gold bangles and ₹25,000 from the Sector 76 residence of a Ropar consumer panel member residing. A domestic help was booked for theft at Chandigarh house. (Getty Images)

The accused, identified as Hema, was booked on the complaint of Randhir Singh, who told police that she visited his house to seek work from her mother on January 13 while claiming that she had been sent by a shopkeeper known to the family.

“My wife, after returning home in the evening, asked her to submit her Aadhaar Card and she promised to give a copy on the next day. Even after repeatedly seeking the Adhaar card from her, she kept delaying. On January 16, she took a few days off saying that she would return soon, but did not show up at all,” the complainant added in his police statement.

After a few days, when the complainant’s wife checked the almirah, she realised that her gold bangles and cash were missing, following which they informed the police.

Randhir Singh, meanwhile, accused the police of inaction, saying, “I lodged my complaint with the police on January 30 and repeatedly visited the Sohana Police Station to check the status but they registered the case on Monday.”

“I raised suspicion on the shopkeeper who sent the maid to our house but the police didn’t book him. The accused has been absconding since then”, he added.

A senior police officer, meanwhile, said the complainant initially insisted on the police tracing the accused without registering a first information report (FIR).

Elaborating, the police officer said, “The delay is because of the complainant who initially wanted us to find the accused and recover the stolen property without any case. He eventually asked us to register the case.”

The accused has been booked at the Sohana Police Station.