Domestic help drugs Panchkula family, decamps with cash, jewellery

A domestic help, along with his two accomplices, decamped with cash and jewellery from a house in Sector 11, Panchkula, after drugging his employers on Thursday night. Identified as Shyam Bahadur, the accused was hired by the family just two days ago. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Jai Bhagwan Bansal, who owns a cement business, alerted the police about the theft in his house. He narrated that he had hired Shyam Bahadur as a domestic help on January 7.

Two days later, Bahadur served dinner to him, his wife and two children, following which they all fell unconscious.

They regained consciousness the next morning around 8.30 am, and were shocked to find cash and gold worth ₹80,000 stolen from an almirah, and their domestic help missing.

CCTV footage showed Bahadur and his two accomplices fleeing from the house with the stolen articles, following which Bansal approached the police, alleging that his family was drugged and robbed.

On his complaint, police lodged an FIR under Sections 123 (causing hurt by means of poison etc with intent to commit an offence) and 306 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sector 5 police station. A manhunt has been launched for the accused, said police.