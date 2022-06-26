Don’t pick up guns: Mehbooba to Jammu and Kashmir youth
: Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday urged the youth of Kashmir to shun militancy while appealing to the common people to come together to fight for their rights, including “our lost status and power”.
Mufti also raised questions over the killing of youth, Showkat Ahmad Sheikh, in custody, whom police said was a militant and was killed in an encounter in Kupwara on June 20.
Addressing a press conference, Mufti said that daily two-three local youths are getting killed (in encounters with security forces).
“That means our local (militant) recruitment has increased. It is my request to the parents and those youth to save your lives because to kill you is an incentive for them. They get money and promotions. J&K is in distress. And we will need the youth and the children for the future. Don’t pick up guns,” she said.
She alleged that those are also killed who have not even joined militancy like Showkat Ahmad Sheikh who was arrested in Shopian.
“He was picked up from Shopian police station and how he was taken to Kupwara and killed,” she questioned.
“A blast happened in a Sumo in Shopian and Showkat Ahmad Sheikh was arrested and he was in remand in police station. And after 10 days it was said that he was killed in the Kupwara encounter. Tell me how the driver Showkat Ahmad Sheikh, who was in police custody reached Kupwara to be killed in an encounter,” she said.
She said that the government was dismissing employees here for corruption but the biggest corruption drama was happening in Maharashtra, in Guwahati. “Where an MLA is being bought for 200-300 crore, where they are being housed in 7-Star hotels. This is the biggest example of corruption. Outsiders come here and take suitcases full of money,” she alleged.
She urged people to stand up for their rights and those of their fellow citizens.
“When an employee is being sacked on false charges of militancy or corruption, people should give solace to them. When the charges are proved in court then certainly sack them. But the mere cropping up of names is not justified,” she said.
She urged people to stand by those whose houses are being sealed and raided and show solidarity with them.
“In my time when the situation was bad, no Pandit was killed. But still we provided them with salaries for 17 months in their homes. Today, they are on strike for so many days. I want to request my people and our moulvis to announce in masjids that Kashmiri Pandits are our assets. The BJP always finds excuses to defame when something bad happens here. We should preserve our assets- Kashmiri Pandits and Sikhs,” she said.
A day after SC judgement, Gujarat police detain Teesta Setalvad
A day after the Supreme Court ruled out a larger conspiracy behind 2002 Gujarat riots and expressed the need to proceed against those “disgruntled officers of the State of Gujarat and others” whose “coalesced efforts was to crate sensation by making false revelations,” the Gujarat police on Saturday detained activist Teesta Setalvad, and former DGP of Gujarat RB Sreekumar, from their residences in Juhu and Gandhinagar respectively.
Congress to go for collective leadership in Karnataka polls: Parameshwara
Senior Karnataka Congress leader G Parameshwara on Saturday said the party will face the state assembly polls scheduled for next year under a collective leadership. “Our (state) president D K Shivakumar has said it will be collective leadership...we will go (for polls) under collective leadership,” Parameshwara told reporters in response to a question whether Congress will face the 2023 assembly polls under Siddaramaiah (Congress Legislature Party leader) or Shivakumar's leadership.
7 foetuses found in Belagavi drain; postmortem ordered
The administration of Karnataka's Belagavi district on Saturday said that the process for conducting the postmortem on the seven aborted embryos, found in a drain, has begun and that the findings will possibly be out on Monday or Tuesday, giving more clarity on if it is a case of female foeticide. The district administration and police have already identified the medical facility responsible for the incident.
Kumaraswamy hits out at Karnataka government over renaming of BBMP wards
Former chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Karnataka on Saturday over the renaming of wards in Bengaluru during the delimitation process. Bommai had also announced the setting up of a commission to study the political representation of backward classes, headed by Justice Bhaktavatsala and retired IAS official CR Chikmath appointed as its member.
Three booked for trying to extort PMC official
PUNE The Pune Police registered a first information report (FIR) against three unknown persons for allegedly conducting a fake Anti-Corruption Bureau raid at the residence of Dattatraya Pawar, deputy director of the urban planning department of the Pune Municipal Corporation, on Saturday. The accused were intending to extort ₹5 lakh from the government official. Pawar has filed a police complaint at Warje – Malwadi police station on Saturday. Immediately they approached police.
