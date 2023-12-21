Don’t tag junior staff along to new place of posting: Punjab DGP to senior cops

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav has told the senior superintendents of police (SSPs), police commissioners and other senior police officers from taking their junior staff along to their new place of posting. Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav (ANI File)

Punjab Police has a common practice wherein a senior officer takes along the staff including readers, steno and even a few favourite junior officers to the new station.

In a letter written to all SSPs, ADGPs, IGs, DIGs and commandants, Yadav has cited Punjab Police Rule No. 14.20 against the transfer of junior police officers and personal staff by some officers from one place of posting to another.

According to a senior government functionary, the orders were issued on the instructions of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who has reportedly received several complaints against staff of some officers posted in the field.

Police has already faced huge embarrassment in the drug case involving dismissed AIG Raj Jit Singh in which it had emerged that when he was transferred as SSP from Tarn Taran to Hoshiarpur, he took along then CIA in-charge inspector Inderjit Singh with him. The probe in the case has allegedly found that both Raj Jit and Inderjit worked closely to implicate people in drug cases to mint money.

The latest directions by the DGP are said to be the fallout of reports that different senior officers are taking their readers and stenos along with them.

“It has come to notice that some CPs/SSPs are taking police officers DSPs, SHOs, in-charge CIA and personal staff (including reader, assistant reader, steno etc.) from the districts/units of their previous posting to their new places of posting. Such a practice is neither permissible nor allowed and needs to be stopped forthwith,” the DGP said in the directions to all officers. HT has a copy of the letter.

The letter further states, “Many allegations of corruption and misconduct by such personal staff, especially reader staff etc., have come to notice. Such practices lower the image of the government and the police department while bringing a bad name to the concerned officers.”

The DGP further directed that the head of wings, senior officers including field officers, such as CPs, ADGP, IGP, DIG Ranges, SSP, and Commandants must ensure that such practices are stopped immediately.

“Further, any such police officers and personal staff, who were taken along from one place of posting to another by the officers, should be immediately sent back to their parent units,” Yadav’s letter stated.

The DGP office is learnt to have sought a certificate by way of compliance by all CPs, ADGPs/IGPS/DIGs Ranges, SSPs and Commandants to his office without any delay.