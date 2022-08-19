Drishti: A celebration of photography in tricity

The Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi (CLKA), in collaboration with Tricity Photo Art Society (TPAS), celebrated World Photography Day (August 19), by organising the seventh edition of a photo exhibition of its members, Drishti-2022.

The exhibition was inaugurated by eminent artist and photographer Diwan Manna on Friday.

CLKA chairman Bheem Malhotra said the event is on till August 23 at the CLKA office gallery of Rani Laxmi Bai Bhawan, Sector 38C, Chandigarh.

TPAS president Neetu Katyal added that Drishti has on display 47 works by 26 photographers with an aim to promote young and new talent from tricity.

Apart from this exhibition, CLKA and TPAS are also organising workshops on creative and Surreal photography, bird photography, single-light portraiture and basics of post-processing.

Region’s experts in the said fields – Deep Bhatia, Anuj Jain, Neetu Katyal and Praveen Jaggi – are sharing their knowledge and experiences on the topics with the attendees through slideshows.

Internationally renowned photographer Vinod Chauhan, who has been ranked as no. 1 travel photographer, will give a talk on his photo documentation of the Udasis of Guru Nanak through a slideshow of his work, Charan Chhoh – Punjab on August 21.

These free of cost workshops are open to all, said Malhotra, adding that the closing ceremony of the event will be held on August 23 at 4pm.

CATCH IT LIVE:

What: Drishti-2022, photo exhibition

When: On till August 23

Where: CLKA office gallery, Rani Laxmi Bai Bhawan, Sector 38C, Chandigarh

Timings: 11am to 5:30pm

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON