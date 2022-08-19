Drishti: A celebration of photography in tricity
The Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi (CLKA), in collaboration with Tricity Photo Art Society (TPAS), celebrated World Photography Day (August 19), by organising the seventh edition of a photo exhibition of its members, Drishti-2022
The exhibition was inaugurated by eminent artist and photographer Diwan Manna on Friday.
CLKA chairman Bheem Malhotra said the event is on till August 23 at the CLKA office gallery of Rani Laxmi Bai Bhawan, Sector 38C, Chandigarh.
TPAS president Neetu Katyal added that Drishti has on display 47 works by 26 photographers with an aim to promote young and new talent from tricity.
Apart from this exhibition, CLKA and TPAS are also organising workshops on creative and Surreal photography, bird photography, single-light portraiture and basics of post-processing.
Region’s experts in the said fields – Deep Bhatia, Anuj Jain, Neetu Katyal and Praveen Jaggi – are sharing their knowledge and experiences on the topics with the attendees through slideshows.
Internationally renowned photographer Vinod Chauhan, who has been ranked as no. 1 travel photographer, will give a talk on his photo documentation of the Udasis of Guru Nanak through a slideshow of his work, Charan Chhoh – Punjab on August 21.
These free of cost workshops are open to all, said Malhotra, adding that the closing ceremony of the event will be held on August 23 at 4pm.
CATCH IT LIVE:
What: Drishti-2022, photo exhibition
When: On till August 23
Where: CLKA office gallery, Rani Laxmi Bai Bhawan, Sector 38C, Chandigarh
Timings: 11am to 5:30pm
-
Rescuing homeless animals, one day at a time
This International Homeless Animals' Day (August 20), we talked to some local animal shelters' teams about their work and the challenges. Gaurav, of Waheguru Animal Welfare and Group of Environmentalist, says they used to send rescued animals to a shelter in Mullanpur, but once that got closed, they decided to open a shelter in 2018. Founder-director of Protection and Care for Animals, Reshamjit Kaur Dhaliwal, is running an animal shelter in Kharar since 2013.
-
Foreign national held at airport with cocaine worth ₹3.75 crore
Based on a specific tip-off, the Air Intelligence Unit officials of the Customs on Thursday evening intercepted the woman Bintu Janneh, near the arrival hall of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. She had concealed the contraband in her handbag and was supposed to deliver it to a person in Mumbai. Examination of her handbag led to recovery of 500 grams of cocaine, said Customs officials. Customs officers are trying to identify her associates.
-
No water supply in Pune city on August 25
There will be no water supply across the city on Thursday (August 25) as the Pune Municipal Corporation will carry out electrical and civil related works at various locations. Aniruddha Pawaskar, head, PMC water department, said, “PMC has planned meter installation, maintenance and water supply line connection works at many areas, including Parvati and Cantonment water treatment plants.” Areas getting water supply from Bhama Askhed dam will not be affected on Thursday.
-
Egged! Congress' Karnataka youth wing to send eggs to ministers as protest
After an egg was thrown at former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah's convoy - while he was visiting Kodagu district - the Congress's youth wing has said it plans to organise a statewide protest against 'insulting acts' by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. The party's youth wing president Mohammad Harris Nalapad said the plan was to send eggs to all ministers to register their disapproval.
-
Kaushambi acid attack: Mastermind, 6 others nabbed for injuring woman bank manager
Seven more people, allegedly involved in the acid attack on a woman bank manager in Charwa area of Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district on August 8, were nabbed by the district police on Thursday. SP Kaushambi Hemraj Meena said among those arrested is a business correspondent named Ramchandra Pasi from the Sayd Sarawan branch of the national bank, where the woman manager too worked.
