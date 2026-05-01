Driver charred to death after two trucks collide head-on in Ferozepur

A truck driver was charred to death and another sustained serious injuries after two trucks collided head-on and caught fire near Khalchian village on the Ferozepur-Fazilka road in the early hours of Thursday. A truck driver was charred to death and another sustained serious injuries after two trucks collided head-on and caught fire near Khalchian village on the Ferozepur-Fazilka road in the early hours of Thursday.

The accident occurred around 3.30 am when a trailer carrying sanitary goods from Rajasthan collided with another truck heading from Ferozepur Cantonment towards Fazilka. The impact triggered a blaze, engulfing both vehicles within minutes, eyewitnesses said.

The driver of the Fazilka-bound truck got trapped inside the cabin and was unable to escape as flames spread rapidly, leading to his death on the spot. The driver of the other truck suffered grievous injuries and was pulled out by locals before being rushed to a nearby hospital.

Fire tenders were pressed into service after the incident was reported.

Fireman Shubham Bajaj said the team received information at 4.10 am and rushed to the site. “Five fire engines were deployed, and the blaze was brought under control after sustained efforts,” he said. By then, both trucks had been completely gutted.

Police team, reached the spot and initiated a probe.

While the deceased could not be immediately identified, the injured driver is 47-year-old Shamsher, who was initially admitted to the civil hospital and later referred to Government Medical College, Faridkot, due to his critical condition. Further investigation is underway.