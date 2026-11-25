A 50-year-old man allegedly shot and killed his mother and two pet dogs before shooting himself in Jujhar Singh Avenue here on Tuesday morning, said the police. According to his family members, the incident took place around 9 am, and all four of them – the perpetrator, his mother and two dogs – died on the spot. The police have seized CCTV footage from the house and launched an investigation. (HT) more

The police have seized CCTV footage from the house and launched an investigation.

The victim’s sister-in-law said the mother-son lived on the upper floor, while she was asleep downstairs with her two daughters when the sound of gunfire woke her up. Finding the door locked, she alerted a neighbour for assistance. They later discovered that the perpetrator had allegedly shot his mother and their two dogs on the upper floor.

She recalled hearing the woman’s voice pleading with her not to kill her just before the shots were fired.

According to the police, after shooting his mother and the two dogs, the perpetrator allegedly walked to the fields near an adjoining lane and shot himself.

The police said that the perpetrator returned to India from England around seven years ago, and had been struggling with drug addiction ever since. His wife had also separated from him following allegations of domestic violence.

The sister-in-law said that although she did not have any personal dispute with the perpetrator, he frequently picked fights with his mother over trivial matters. She further said that he carried a loaded pistol — licensed in his mother’s name — around the clock. He had been spotted roaming on the rooftop and in the street with the firearm, she added.