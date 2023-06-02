Drug peddler gets 4 years rigorous imprisonment in money laundering case in Punjab

The Special Court, Prevention of Money Laundering Act, Jalandhar, convicted a drug peddler Mahabir Singh of Dhun village in Amritsar district, for four years of rigorous imprisonment on Thursday. After investigation, the ED filed a prosecution complaint in the year 2017 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The enforcement directorate spokesperson said the special judge PMLA Nirbhow Singh Gill found Mahabir guilty under Section 4 of PMLA for committing the offence of money laundering as defined under Section 3 of the act.

The spokesperson stated that the investigation in this regard was initiated by ED, Jalandhar, in 2009 based on an FIR registered at Sadar police station, Amritsar, under Section of NDPS Act and Arms Act after Mahabir was arrested with 15kg of heroin.

Investigation pursued by assistant director JP Singh revealed that the proceeds of crime generated from the drug trade were invested by the accused in immovable properties which were subsequently attached by the directorate of enforcement.

“This is the first such conviction in the case of ED in Punjab where the accused has been convicted for the offence of money laundering,” the ED spokesperson said.