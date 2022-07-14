Drug peddler nabbed with 1.25kg heroin in Ludhiana
Ludhiana: A team of the special task force (STF), Ludhiana range, nabbed a drug peddler with recovered 1.25kg of heroin in Moti Nagar area of Ludhiana.
The accused has been identified as Narinder Singh, alias Manna (40), of MIG Colony near. He was arrested from Surjit Colony at 33 Feet Road following a tip-off.
STF, Ludhiana range, DSP Devinder Kumar said police received a tip-off that the accused were leaving from the residence of his friend Rajwant Kaur, alias Komal, of Surjit Colony for supplying heroin to his customers. The team laid a trap and nabbed the accused, he said.
“The team also carried out a search in the house but the woman fled. As of now her involvement is not clear,” said inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge, STF, Ludhiana range.
He said that the team recovered 1.25 kg heroin, an electronic weighing machine and 47 empty pouches from a bag which the accused was carrying.
A case under Section 21 of NDPS Act has been registered against Narinder at STF police station in Mohali.
Ludhiana police carry out massive search operation
To tighten the noose on drug peddlers and other anti-social elements, teams led by police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma on Wednesday launched a massive search operation in Shimlapuri and Janta Nagar areas, which are considered to the hotbed of criminal activities in the Ludhiana south and Atam Nagar constituencies. He added that last month, police had released a WhatsApp number '78370-18501' and urged residents to share information regarding drug peddlers on it.
Rising again: 423 fresh Covid cases in U.P.
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh recorded rise in new daily Covid cases as 423 people tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, against 363 on Tuesday. The 24-hour test positivity rate was 0.54%. “Till now 2069109 patients have defeated Covid infection, including 382 in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate in the state is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors. On Monday, there were 2265 active Covid cases.
NCR generates 38.4 lakh units of energy using solar power
Building upon its achievements of last financial year, North Central Railways has successfully generated 38.4 lakh units of electricity using solar power in the first quarter of FY 2022-23. The achievement comes close to last year's success when excellent upkeep and close monitoring of operations of solar power plant combined with various innovative steps taken under Solar Mission-2021-22 had seen productivity of solar plants of NCR in 2021-22 being the highest among all zonal railways.
Ludhiana: Cultural programme to held on Independence Day after 2 years
The district administration has decided to hold a cultural programme during the district-level Independence Day function this year at Guru Nanak stadium. Additional deputy commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal told the municipal corporation to ensure proper cleanliness of the venue and roads leading to the stadium and build temporary urinals and mobile toilets for participants. Likewise, he asked the health department to depute sufficient medical teams during the event and provide medicines and ambulances in case of an emergency.
Ludhiana: 12-yr-old boy ends life
A 12-year-old boy allegedly ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Khera village in Machhiwara on Tuesday evening. Police said they are probing the case from all angles and have sent the deceased's body for post mortem. The boy's family members said his mother had committed suicide two year ago by consuming poison as her elder daughter is mentally challenged and unwell.
