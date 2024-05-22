Drug peddlers attack 2 cops during raid at Jalandhar village, 3 arrested

Two policemen were injured after drug peddlers attacked them with sharp-edged weapons during a raid at Patara village in Jalandhar district on Tuesday. Three accused have been arrested but three others are absconding.

The injured police personnel have been identified as constable Jasvir Singh and constable Barjinderpal Singh, who received multiple injuries on their faces.

Senior superintendent of police Ankur Gupta said the team led by the SHO, Patara police station, Baljit Singh conducted a raid at a house in a village on the basis of information that the youth were selling drugs.

“Seeing the police party, the accused attacked the police personnel with sharp-edged weapons before going inside and locking the door. The accused then went on the roof of the house and started pelting the cops with stones in which two constables suffered injuries,” he said.

The SSP said the accused managed to flee but three of them were arrested later.

The arrested accused have been identified as Harmanjot Singh, Pargat Singh and Gurjit Singh, while three of their accomplices are still at large.

A case has been registered under sections of 307 (attempt to murder), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) 186 (obstructing public servant in discharging their duty) , 148 (rioting), and 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed with a common object) of the IPC.