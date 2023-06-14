Drug smuggler arrested with 6kg of heroin in Punjab’s Jalandhar

The Jalandhar rural police arrested one drug smuggler and recovered 6kg of heroin from his possession in Mallian Khurd village on the Nakodar-Kapurthala road on Tuesday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said the accused has been identified as Gujral Singh, a resident of Bhoot village in Kapurthala district. (HT Photo)

Bhullar said acting in the tip-off, the police laid a special check post on the Nakodar-Kapurthala road when the accused coming from the Nakodar side rammed his vehicle into the barricades and tried to run over the policemen.

“Accused then stopped his vehicle on the bridge and jumped into the dry drain along with his bag. Police personnel caught him immediately and found 6kg of heroin in the bag,” Bhullar said.

He added the accused also received multiple injuries after he jumped off the bridge following which he was rushed to a local hospital.

“During preliminary investigation, the accused confessed that he was in the business of heroin smuggling for the past eight years and three cases under sections of the NDPS Act were already registered against him. We have taken him on police remand for five days for further investigation into from where the accused procured drugs and to whom he was going to deliver,” Bhullar said.