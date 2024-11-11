‘Drunk’ brother behind firing at Ferozepur bride: Police

A day after a 23-year-old bride sustained a forehead injury after being shot at during her farewell ceremony following her wedding, her brother, along with owner of the marriage palace, has been booked, the Ferozepur police said on Monday. A manhunt has been launched for their arrest. According to superintendent of police (investigation) Randhir Kumar, electronic gadgets along with videos of the event will be scrutinised and the legality of the weapon used in the incident will also be examined.

According to superintendent of police (investigation) Randhir Kumar, Rajinder Kumar, waiter in charge at Uppal Marriage Palace in Khai Pheme Ke village, informed that Baljinder Kaur, daughter of Baj Singh from Hasham Toot village, had just been married to Amrit Pal Singh from Sarhali Kalan (Tarn Taran) on Sunday when her brother Gurpreet Singh reportedly fired a gunshot in an inebriated condition during the farewell ceremony. The bullet hit her forehead following which she was rushed to a private hospital in Ferozepur. Her condition is stated to be critical. She was later shifted to a hospital in Ludhiana.

“All electronic gadgets along with videos of the event will be scrutinised. The legality of the weapon used in the incident will also be examined,” the SP said.

A case under Sections 223 and 125 of the BNS and Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered against Gurpreet Singh and Ashok Kumar, owner of the marriage palace.