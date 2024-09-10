Drunk men try to ‘manhandle’ doctor, staff at Ludhiana’s civil hospital

: While doctors at the civil hospital here are protesting the lack of proper security, a doctor and the medical staff of the emergency ward of the civil hospital have alleged that a few men, who were allegedly in an inebriated condition, tried to manhandle them. Dr Sunita Aggarwal, the emergency medical officer on duty at Ludhiana’s civil hospital, alleged that she called a PCR, but the police took half an hour to arrive. She further alleged that the police asked her “not to create a scene.” (HT Photo)

According to emergency medical officer (EMO) on duty Dr Sunita Aggarwal, around 12 am on Monday, two parties approached the hospital after a brawl. After she issued a medical legal report (MLR) to the first party, the second party started misbehaving with her and the staff, accusing them of taking a bribe from the first party and making a suitable MLR.

Dr Aggarwal said, “At least three persons from the first party were badly injured. Two had head injuries and one had his arm badly injured. The second party was drunk and started yelling at us and even tried to manhandle me and the staff.”

Dr Sunita alleged that she called a PCR, but the police took half an hour to arrive. She further alleged that the police asked her “not to create a scene.”

“Even after the police arrived, the second party kept misbehaving with us. The police didn’t even register a complaint. The police asked me to issue them an MLR and get the issue sorted out,” she said.

She claimed that the hospital staff protected her. “I will file a written complaint,” she said.

Senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Harpreet Singh, said, “Dr Sunita has told me that she will file a written complaint by tomorrow. We will take further action based on that.”

Inspector Gurjeet Singh, station house officer, Division number 2, said, “The police party from our station reached there immediately and pacified the situation.”

“I haven’t received any complaint yet from the doctor,” he added.

Dr Akhil Sareen, state president, Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA), said, “This is what we have been saying. Doctors don’t have any safety. There have been 14 such incidents in the last one month.”