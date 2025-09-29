Dry weather to prevail in Himachal, maximum temp set to rise: IMD

The India meteorological department’s (IMD) Shimla office has predicted dry weather to prevail in Himachal Pradesh till October 3. The India meteorological department’s (IMD) Shimla office has predicted dry weather to prevail in Himachal Pradesh till October 3. (HT File)

According to MeT department officials, the maximum temperatures are expected to rise gradually by 2-3 degrees during the next 2-3 days, while no large change is likely in the minimum temperatures during the next 3-4 days.

Later, light rainfall is likely at isolated places on October 4 and the maximum temperatures are expected to see a gradual fall of 2-3 degree.

Earlier, the southwest monsoon withdrew from the entire Himachal Pradesh on Friday after entering the state on June 20 and covering it entirely by June 24.

Although monsoon season will end on September 30, so far the state has received 40% excess rainfall during the season, which began on June 1. Himachal has received 1023 mm actual rainfall against a normal of 732 mm since June 1. The highest excess rainfall of 97% was recorded in Shimla district, followed by 94% excess rainfall in Kullu.