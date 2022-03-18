DSGMC chief announces new party, to focus on religious issues
DSGMC President Harmeet Singh Kalka along with 31 members of the gurdwara management committee on Thursday announced the formation of a new party in New Delhi with focus on religious matters, a day after he declared to disassociate with SAD and was subsequently expelled from it.
The break away group had earlier this week registered the party Shiromani Aakli Dal (Delhi-State), and according to its chief patron Kalka, it will focus on religious matters and would contest gurdwara polls. In case any of the party’s leaders or office bearers wants to enter into active politics, they were free to do it through other parties.
MPS Chadha has been made president of the party, Harinder Pal Singh KP and Bhajan Singh Walia are patrons, and Gurpreet Singh Jassa was announced general secretary.
“Next step is formation of the body,” Kalka said, adding the new party has the backing of former DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who joined BJP in December last year.
DSGMC members revolted after SAD suffered a humiliating defeat in the Punjab polls and could secure only three seats- one each in Majha, Malwa and Doaba belts, sliding from 15 seats the party had won in 2017. Its voter turnout also suffered severely with party getting restricted to 18.5%, registering a downfall of 7% vote share.
While announcing to break away from SAD and form a new party, Kalka had yesterday said that SAD’s panthic ideology and support base has eroded and no longer represents the Sikhs and the community in New Dehi questions SAD’s top leadership and wants the Delhi gurdwara body to severe ties with it.
SAD, after Kalka’s announcement on Wednesday, formed a seven-member ad-hoc committee to manage party affairs, including two rebel members Chadha and Harinder KP.
