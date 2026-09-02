Imam-ul-Haq risks two-year ban over injury controversy; Rizwan's Pakistan career all but over: Report

When Imam stepped out at the start of Day 4 to practise batting with his calf taped, Stuart Broad and David Warner accused him of putting on an act. The comments came amid the emergence of allegations that he had faked injuries in the past.

Imam suffered a calf injury on Day 1 of the second Test against England at Lord's last week before being ruled out of the match. He did not return to bat in either innings as Pakistan lost by 194 runs, conceding the series 0-2.

The controversy surrounding Imam-ul-Haq has deepened, with the Pakistan batter potentially staring at a two-year ban from international cricket after he was sent home midway through the Test tour of England amid speculation that his injury might have been fake.

What potential consequences does Imam-ul-Haq face as a result of the injury controversy?

What potential consequences does Imam-ul-Haq face as a result of the injury controversy?

Why did the Pakistan Cricket Board decide to remove seven players from the squad after the England Tests?

Why did the Pakistan Cricket Board decide to remove seven players from the squad after the England Tests?

What sparked the investigation into Imam-ul-Haq's injury during the England tour?

What sparked the investigation into Imam-ul-Haq's injury during the England tour?

Earlier, Geo News reported that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had demanded an investigation into the matter, with the board wanting a detailed report.

Sources have now confirmed to a Pakistani media outlet that the batter could face a ban of 1 to 2 years.

Earlier, news agency PTI reported that Imam will likely seek legal counsel as the PCB gears up for the investigation.

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"Imam is in big trouble and he is also likely to seek legal counsel when he has to appear to face an inquiry committee of the Board which will look into his calf muscle injury which didn't allow him to bat in both innings of the second Test," one insider said.

A Geo News report also indicated that Mohammad Rizwan's international career might be all but over, with the PCB expressing serious concerns about his discipline and the wicketkeeper-batterpotentially facing strict action.

Not only will Rizwan face questions from the PCB over the matter, sources added that he is "unlikely to be included in any Pakistan team in the near future." At 34, amid dwindling returns with the bat and growing calls for him to be dropped, this decision by the PCB might just have brought the curtain down on Rizwan's Pakistan career.

Both Imam and Rizwan were among the seven players sent back home after the end of the second Test against England.

An earlier PTI report also added that the issue surrounding Imam's injury and Rizwan's "nonchalant attitude" eventually triggered the PCB's strong reaction.