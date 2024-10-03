Duo held for stabbing 17-year-old to death in Zirakpur

Two days after two Panchkula residents allegedly stabbed a minor boy to death near Patiala-Zirakpur Chowk on Sunday evening, the local police arrested both the accused. The accused identified as Sunny and Ritik, both residents of Saketri, Sector 5, Panchkula, allegedly murdered Krishna Mehra,17, of their area in Panchkula. (HT File)

The accused, identified as Sunny and Ritik, both residents of Saketri, Sector 5, Panchkula, allegedly murdered Krishna Mehra, 17, of their area in Panchkula.

Police booked the accused for murder after a complaint was filed by Santosh Kumari, the victim’s mother.

The complainant told the police that the accused were earlier friends of her son but had fought with Krishna a few days before the incident, following which she tried to resolve the issue, but to no avail.

She added that she had decided to send her son to her brother’s house in Zirakpur after he told her that the juveniles were trying to harm him.

While she and her husband accompanied their son to Patiala Chowk and were waiting for a bus, the juveniles reached there and attacked her son with knives around 6 pm.

Leaving him bleeding, the accused fled the spot, following which Mehra’s parents along with onlookers rushed the victim to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Zirakpur police booked the accused for murder.