News / Cities / Chandigarh / Duo nabbed for robbing Ambala man of 18,000 at gunpoint

Duo nabbed for robbing Ambala man of 18,000 at gunpoint

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Feb 18, 2024 08:32 AM IST

The robbers chased the victim’s car for nearly 2 km from Majri Chowk, before intercepting him near Nada Sahib gurdwara

Police have arrested two men from Mohali district for robbing an Ambala resident of 18,000 and mobile phone at gunpoint near Nada Sahib gurdwara on Tuesday night.

The robbers also snatched the Ambala resident’s mobile phone and car keys. (HT PHOTO)
The robbers also snatched the Ambala resident's mobile phone and car keys.

The accused have been identified as Ravinder Singh of Zirakpur and Harvinder Singh of Lalru. Police have been granted two days by a local court to question them. The duo’s third accomplice remains at large.

The robbers chased his car for nearly 2 km from Majri Chowk, before intercepting him near Nada Sahib gurdwara, the victim, Kuldeep Singh, had told Panchkula police.

In his complaint, Singh had said he worked with Amit, a resident of Ambala Cantt, who ran a business in Sector 22, Chandigarh. On Tuesday, he left from Chandigarh for Ambala in Amit’s Skoda car around 9.15 pm.

As he reached Majri Chowk in Panchkula, a Maruti Suzuki Swift car with three occupants started following him, repeatedly flashing the headlights. Nervous, he drove towards Nada Sahib gurdwara, but the car continued to chase him for 2 km, eventually intercepting his car on the bridge near police lines, Panchkula.

A man stepped out of the car and walked towards him, hurling abuses, while another man followed him with a pistol. Threatening him at gunpoint, they unlocked the boot of his car and took away his wallet that had 18,000 in cash, along with documents. The articles were in the car’s boot since morning, he said.

Before fleeing towards Ramgarh with their third accomplice, the robbers also snatched his mobile phone and car keys, Singh had alleged.

He somehow informed Amit after borrowing a passers-by phone, following which he alerted the police.

Acting on his complaint, police had registered a case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act at the Chandimandir police station. If proven, the charge is punishable with rigorous imprisonment of five years.

