Dushyant reprimands senior official after drinking water samples fail

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 03, 2022 01:04 AM IST

More than 50 per cent of samples of drinking water collected from various parts of Rohtak failed the quality test

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

: Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday reprimanded a senior official of public health engineering department here after more than 50 per cent of samples of drinking water collected from various parts of the city failed the quality test.

“What plan the public health engineering department has made to stop the supply of contaminated water in the city. People are forced to drink contaminated water and the supply lines need to be repaired, if these are leaked or damaged. In the next 15 days, people should get pure drinking water, otherwise strict action will be taken,” Dushyant said.

Chairing a grievances meeting here, Dushyant told the superintending engineer of the department that he was making excuses after water samples failed and he should be ready to face action if they failed again.

As many as 15 complaints were raised in the meeting before the deputy chief minister, of which 9 were solved on the spot and committees have been formed for four other complaints.

Dushyant said various companies have invested 28,000 crore in the state.

“Our government will spend 900 crore on infrastructure facilities for the development of IMT, Kharkhoda. This plant will be established on 800 acres and 100 acres of land, respectively, at a cost of more than 18,000 crore. This will generate employment for nearly 13,000 people. We are establishing a footwear park on 500 acres of land in IMT, Rohtak,” Dushyant added. ENDS

Monday, October 03, 2022
